Climate Of Memorial Day Weekend, How Often Does It Snow or Rain?

We've seen it all in Reno over Memorial Day Weekend, so should you take a risk and plan something outdoors in advance?

Well, from looking at all the data from the past seventeen years, we have about a twenty percent chance of rain or snow falling in the Reno area over the holiday weekend. Anything in the picture below refers to all precipitation including a trace. Measurable is .01" or higher. The chance is similar at Tahoe but the amount of precipitation is larger.



Speaking of totals Tahoe City received 4.5 Inches of snow in 2011 over Memorial Day weekend and Reno saw a little less than a quarter of an inch. Tahoe City also picked up two inches of snow back in 2006. So based on climate, snow over Memorial Day weekend at Tahoe or in Reno has happened, but not very often.



Temperature wise we've had some hot days too. In 2014 and 2017 highs were around ninety degrees, which is almost 20 degrees above average.

Keep in mind the climate books are for that one particular location, so while it may have rained at your house it may not have where the observations are taken, like the airport.