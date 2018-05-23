Climate Of Memorial Day Weekend, How Often Does It Snow or Rain? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Climate Of Memorial Day Weekend, How Often Does It Snow or Rain?

Posted: Updated:

We've seen it all in Reno over Memorial Day Weekend, so should you take a risk and plan something outdoors in advance?

Well, from looking at all the data from the past seventeen years, we have about a twenty percent chance of rain or snow falling in the Reno area over the holiday weekend. Anything in the picture below refers to all precipitation including a trace. Measurable is .01" or higher. The chance is similar at Tahoe but the amount of precipitation is larger. 


Speaking of totals Tahoe City received 4.5 Inches of snow in 2011 over Memorial Day weekend and Reno saw a little less than a quarter of an inch. Tahoe City also picked up two inches of snow back in 2006. So based on climate, snow over Memorial Day weekend at Tahoe or in Reno has happened, but not very often. 


Temperature wise we've had some hot days too. In 2014 and 2017 highs were around ninety degrees, which is almost 20 degrees above average.

Keep in mind the climate books are for that one particular location, so while it may have rained at your house it may not have where the observations are taken, like the airport. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.