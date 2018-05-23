Chinese Lantern Festival Dragon Lights Comes To Reno This Summer

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is putting on their Dragon Lights Chinese Lantern Festival for a five-week exhibition at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Reno.

From June 30 to August 5, Dragon Lights will feature 39 Chinese Lanterns, each handcrafted by artisans who learn the centuries-old tradition through apprenticeship.

There will be guided tours each night at 7:30 p.m. "Magic Hours" will also be available at sundown, where one-by-one, each lantern will be turned on and its history shared.

Additionally, the event will have cultural entertainment, nightly performances, traditional handicrafts and a time traveler photo booth.

Dragon Lights is an Artown featured event and tickets will be available here.

