Chinese Lantern Festival Dragon Lights Comes To Reno This Summer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chinese Lantern Festival Dragon Lights Comes To Reno This Summer

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Dragon Lights Reno 2018 Courtesy of Dragon Lights Reno 2018

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is putting on their Dragon Lights Chinese Lantern Festival for a five-week exhibition at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Reno.

From June 30 to August 5, Dragon Lights will feature 39 Chinese Lanterns, each handcrafted by artisans who learn the centuries-old tradition through apprenticeship.

There will be guided tours each night at 7:30 p.m. "Magic Hours" will also be available at sundown, where one-by-one, each lantern will be turned on and its history shared.

Additionally, the event will have cultural entertainment, nightly performances, traditional handicrafts and a time traveler photo booth. 

Dragon Lights is an Artown featured event and tickets will be available here.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.