Pickle Ball Social Fundraiser Raises Funds for Local Program

The United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada partnered with Toll Brothers Luxury Homes to host a pickle ball social fundraiser on Wednesday.

Pickle ball is a cross between tennis and ping pong--using paddles and whiffle balls, and is said to be the fastest growing sport in the country!

The event supports the THRIVE program, a locally based therapy camp for children with neuromotor disabilities like cerebral palsy.

"A lot of our members have the time and ability to help in various charities throughout the community and they absolutely jumped on this one,” says Lyle Mason, President Truckee Meadows Pickle Ball Club.

The event saw over 80 players and raised more than $2,400 for the THRIVE program.

