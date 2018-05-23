Donate Blood for Chance to Win Motorcycle

Now through July 31st - if you donate blood you have the chance to win a red 1200 custom motorcycle from Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.

United Blood Services is holding the ‘Ride to Save Lives’ contest for the second year in a row to help feed their need for blood during summer months.

"Typically in the summer donations do drop, colleges and high schools are out on break and that's typically where we get most of our blood from. And because they're out on break we need more support from the community,” says Alma Webb/UBS Donor Outreach Supervisor.

The winner of the motorcycle will also receive lessons and a helmet.

You can also give during our annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive on July 11th and 12th.

For the first time ever it'll be two days this year at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.