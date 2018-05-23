Lake Tahoe Humane Society & SPCA's Renewed Focus

The Lake Tahoe Humane Society and SPCA is restructuring itself with a new board of directors after the previous executive director was fired for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Part of that restructuring is focusing on complete transparency and a renewed focus on helping out pets in need.

For Tahoe residents like Steve Rogers who are going through rough times, the Lake Tahoe Humane Society provides a much needed service to the public, from free pet food days to disaster relief.

“They supply food and goodies and they just do their best, they're great,” said Rogers.

"Our main purpose, which is the Humane Society, helping people take care of their animals, if animals get sick potentially helping to sponsor surgeries," said Michael Dalton, current president of the Board of Directors for the Lake Tahoe Humane Society and SPCA.

The previous director was fired for alleged embezzlement, and they are now struggling with a lack of funding. Even though there were no charges filed as of right now, the LTHS says it's still trying to recover.

“We are just trying to move past that and gain the community's trust back and let them know it's a whole new board and we are here getting back to the basics on what the Humane Society is supposed to be all about," said Mariel Berei, one of the Board of Directors for LTHS.

The new board has only been at it for about a month, but has plans to extend services, bring back spay and neuter vouchers, and even work with the shelter in El Dorado County, all while showing exactly where donations are going with expenditures reports and a 100% volunteer team.

But in these beginning stages, they only have one goal.

"Take the programs that we have, the ones that we continued, and to reinstate some that we had to discontinue because we were low on funding," said Dalton.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department tells us that the investigation is still open in the case against the previous director, and has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

For more information on the Lake Tahoe Humane Society or to find out how you can help, you can head to http://www.laketahoehumanesociety.org/