Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Seek iPhone Thief

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help identifying a woman suspected of returning an act of kindness by stealing an iPhone from a Sun Valley business.

According to a crime report filed online, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, an employee of a hair salon on Sun Valley Boulevard was approached by an unknown woman and asked for $2 for bus fare.

The employee gave the woman the money. The woman then asked if she can have some crackers located by the salon’s coffee station. The employee agreed. The woman was last seen going to the coffee station before leaving the business.

About an hour later, the employee noticed that her iPhone was missing. The last known location of the phone was at the coffee station.

After receiving an online report from the victim, Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect from a nearby business. So far, detectives have not been able to identify the suspect and are now asking for your help.

If you have any information, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Your tip will remain anonymous.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)