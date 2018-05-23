Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Seek iPhone Thief - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Seek iPhone Thief

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help identifying a woman suspected of returning an act of kindness by stealing an iPhone from a Sun Valley business.

According to a crime report filed online, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, an employee of a hair salon on Sun Valley Boulevard was approached by an unknown woman and asked for $2 for bus fare.

The employee gave the woman the money. The woman then asked if she can have some crackers located by the salon’s coffee station. The employee agreed. The woman was last seen going to the coffee station before leaving the business.

About an hour later, the employee noticed that her iPhone was missing. The last known location of the phone was at the coffee station.

After receiving an online report from the victim, Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect from a nearby business. So far, detectives have not been able to identify the suspect and are now asking for your help.

If you have any information, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Your tip will remain anonymous. 

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.