Small Footprint, Big Impact in Reno

Some Wooster High School students outfitted hundreds of needy kids with a revolutionary new shoe, a shoe you may want to buy yourself. The shoe itself is a head-turner: A tough rubber sole and soft leather straps held together by cleverly designed hooks…easy for kids to use yet sparse on materials and designed to last over five years. It grows with your feet, adjusting and expanding with straps and buckles, from toddler size to grown adult. They call it, "the shoe that grows." Wooster High sophomore Amika Starr was impressed: "To actually see the product and mess around with it and see that it could grow was really cool."

Reno Central Rotary’s Liz Heiman saw the shoe in Hawaii, and brought the idea to Wooster High's Interact Club. As she told us, "When I first saw this I thought 'Oh my goodness what a brilliant idea!' Something that will last more than a couple of weeks."

The shoes were invented by volunteer Kenton Lee, who saw kids running around barefoot in Kenya. Amika told us there, “They do need the protection from soil-transmitted diseases that are a big deal there." Lee also knew that kids between the ages of 2 and 6 grow a shoe size every couple of months...you parents know that. So he envisioned these to be used in poor countries, where shoes are rare, and where kids unfortunately can have their feet cut. Heiman told us, "A lot of them can't go to school because they don't have shoes to wear to school, and they have to walk miles."

But a more wonderful thing is how students at Wooster High School took them to heart and put in the work to buy and send over 300 pair to the poor, with $2,500 they raised selling raffle tickets and t-shirts. And when it was all over, so impressed at what they could do. Senior Vivian Liu, the president of Wooster’s Interact Club told me it was a true learning experience, "That there are so many things that we in this tiny school in this tiny town of Reno, Nevada can do to help children in Africa, or wherever else."

And "The Shoe That Grows" just became available for you to purchase.

To buy a $15 pair for yourself, or for someone who could use them, just click the link below:

https://grofive.com/