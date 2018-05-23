Nevada Marijuana Sales in March Continue to Outpace Projections

Nevada marijuana sales continue to outpace projections, reaching the highest monthly total in March since recreational sales became legal last July.

The Nevada Department of Taxation said Wednesday taxable sales of adult-use marijuana topped $41 million in March, a 16% increase from February and 14.5% more than the previous monthly record of $35.8 million in December.

Taxes on medicinal and recreational pot brought in nearly $7.1 million in state revenue in March, bringing the nine-month total to $48.97 million. That amounts to 97% of the $50.3 million that was projected for the fiscal year, with three months still remaining.

Sales have surpassed projections every month.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says the latest numbers reinforce the strong likelihood Nevada will close out the fiscal year in June with much more robust pot revenue collections than anticipated.

Anderson says total taxable sales of adult-use marijuana to date is $304.73 million.

The Wholesale Marijuana Tax rate is 15%. Revenues from this tax, along with fees/penalties/assessments, first go to fund the Department’s costs of administering the marijuana program, $5 million per fiscal year goes to local governments, and the remainder goes to the state Distributive School Account

The Retail Marijuana Tax rate is 10% with revenues from this tax going to the state Rainy Day Fund

Anderson released this statement:

March set a new record for adult-use marijuana sales, with sales coming in just above $41 million for the month, helping to push total marijuana tax revenues to $48.97 million through the first nine months of the fiscal year. With three months still in the fiscal year, Nevada has already brought in about 97 percent of the combined marijuana tax revenue that was projected for the entire year. The Wholesale Marijuana Tax, which is paid by cultivators on both medical and adult-use marijuana, has contributed $18.5 million to that total so far this fiscal year. The Retail Marijuana Tax, which is paid by consumers on adult-use marijuana purchases (not medical), has contributed $30.47 million fiscal year to date—bringing that particular tax $3.99 million over its individual projection for the year. Revenues from both taxes continue to outpace monthly and annual projections and, in March, both saw their largest month since adult-use sales began last July. March numbers continue to point to a strong likelihood that Nevada will close out the fiscal year this June with much more robust marijuana revenue collections than anticipated.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)