Nevada Makes History on Annual NCAA APR Report

The University of Nevada athletics department made history with today’s NCAA’s annual Academic Progress Rate report, becoming the first school outside the power-five conferences to ever post perfect scores in men’s basketball and football. The two sports were part of a record eight Wolf Pack sports programs that had perfect scores of 1,000 in the single-year data.

Nevada sports programs continue to excel in the class room as all 15 Nevada sports easily cleared the benchmark set by the NCAA and posted record scores throughout the report. Nevada saw scores increase or hold steady for nine of its 15 sports in the single-year data going tom 2015-16 to 2016-17, including the eight perfect 1000s from football, men’s basketball, women’s golf, volleyball, softball, swimming and diving, men’s golf and rifle.

In the overall multiyear rate, the Wolf Pack saw increased or steady scores from seven sports and posted an average multiyear rate of 984, which is higher than the national average.

“Year after year, the APR report demonstrates the dedication of the student-athletes at Nevada,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “We are thankful for our support staff, the amazing faculty across our great campus and the support of the University administration. Credit is also due to our coaches for their commitment to recruiting the best and the brightest student-athletes, and for creating a culture of success in competition and in the classroom.”

Nevada and Oklahoma State were the only two FBS schools in the country to post perfect scores of 1,000 in football and men’s basketball in this APR Report. The feat had only been accomplished nine times previously in the 14-year history of the APR, all by schools from the power-five conferences.

The Wolf Pack’s football program has posted exceptional scores in the APR in recent years. The program’s multiyear rate of 986 is eighth nationally and the perfect score of 1,000 in the single-year data was one of only five such scores in the country and the only by a ‘group of five’ school.

Last week, the Wolf Pack’s football, volleyball and women’s golf teams earned Public Recognition Award after each ranked in the top 10 percent of all of the teams in their respective sports. Nevada’s sports programs have been honored with Public Recognition Awards 15 times over the past eight years.

Nevada was the only school outside of the power-five and military academies to earn a Public Recognition Award in football. This is the fourth straight season that Wolf Pack volleyball has earned the distinction, and the second time for women’s golf.

Nevada has met or exceeded the standards set by the NCAA and has been penalty-free in the history of the APR program.

The report, announced by the NCAA on Wednesday, measured eligibility and retention of student-athletes in the four years from 2013-14 to 2016-17. Nevada’s complete APR report and APR data on all NCAA institutions is available online at www.ncaa.org.

Additionally, Nevada topped UNLV in a head-to-head comparison of APR scores and the Wolf Pack won three points in the Governor’s Series, presented by NV Energy and Barrick Gold. The Wolf Pack now trails by just three in the Governor’s Series race, which comes down to the Mountain West Baseball Championships this week.

The APR is a real-time “snapshot” of a team’s academic success and is used by the NCAA and universities to measure current academic success by looking at the academic progress of each current student-athlete. It includes eligibility, retention, and graduation as factors in the rate calculation. Each student-athlete can add two points to the team’s overall score per semester, including one for academic eligibility and one for returning to school the next semester or graduating.

In order to compete in the 2018-19 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR. NCAA member representatives chose the 930 standard because that score predicts a 50 percent graduation rate for the team. Additionally, teams must earn at least a 930 APR to avoid penalties.

Nevada’s Graduation Success Rate was at a record-high 81 percent in the last annual report in the fall, matching the highest score in school history.

