Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Illegal Drug Possession

The Department of Parole and Probation is looking for a man convicted of illegal prescription drug possession.

Police arrested 49-year-old Jonathan Bayne in February of 2010 and he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance after police found heroin and cocaine on him.

He disappeared less than a month after he was released on parole on November 6, 2017. He is suspected to still be in the Reno area.

Bayne is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of musical notes on his neck, skulls on his right arm a tribal sun tattoo on his chest and right leg.

If you know where he is call the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 684-2644.