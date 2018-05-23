Parole & Probation Most Wanted Criminal Re-Arrested in Reno

The Department of Parole and Probation says one of its most wanted fugitives is back in custody after being arrested in Reno late last month.

Authorities say 49-year-old Jonathan Bayne was arrested by members of the Nevada U.S. Marshals Service on May 29th.

Authorities say he was placed on the Most Wanted list due to his lengthy criminal history with drug-related arrests for both possession and sales.

Bayne was booked into the Washoe County Detention Center following his apprehension last week.

He had disappeared less than a month after he was released on parole on November 6, 2017.