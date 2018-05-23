High Rock Canyon Road Closed Due to Heavy Ground Moisture

The Bureau of Land Management says High Rock Canyon Road is closed indefinitely while that area dries out after recent rains.

The maintenance that had been going on has also been put on hold until conditions improve around the work site. Signs have been posted at two points along Highway 34 and the Black Rock-High Rock National Conservation Area portals.



"The past few days rains have hampered work in the canyon," said Black Rock Field Manager Mark Hall. “Also, repairs to the road are more extensive than originally estimated and the extreme ground moisture caused a dozer to get stuck on the single track dirt road in the canyon. The heavy equipment is out, but improvements to the road will be commence once the road dries.”



High Rock Canyon Road and Soldier Meadows Road were part of a maintenance project that started May 13 to repair damage to the roads caused by winter and spring storms in 2017 and early 2018. The work on Soldier Meadows Road was completed and crews were hoping to finish with the work on High Rock Canyon Road this week.



The closure of High Rock Canyon Road will not affect the Black Rock Rendezvous scheduled for this weekend. The BLM recommends people attending the event take Highway 34 out of Gerlach to Solider Meadows Road for the best access to the event.

(The BLM contributed to this report.)