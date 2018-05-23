President Trump Signs Bill Easing Post-2008 Crisis Restraints on Banks

President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure loosening key restraints for banks that came in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.

Trump savored the legislative triumph Thursday.

The Republican-led legislation cleared Congress on Tuesday with the help of some Democrats' votes and allowed Trump to realize his campaign pledge of dismantling the landmark Dodd-Frank law. The 2010 law was enacted by President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress in response to the crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes.

Trump notched the win on banking rules as reaction swirled over his abrupt diplomatic turn earlier Thursday in canceling next month's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says, "This is truly a great day for America."

The bill raises the threshold at which banks are deemed so big and plugged into the financial grid that if one were to fail it would cause major havoc.

Opponents of the bill and financial industry watchdog say the measure is "unnecessary and poorly timed."

"It's like pouring a little gasoline on a smoldering fire," said Dennis Kelleher, president and CEO of Better Markets, a financial reform advocacy group, in a statement. "With bank revenue, profits, bonuses and lending all on the rise, if not breaking records, the claimed basis for deregulation has been objectively proved without merit."

The House voted 258-159 on Tuesday to approve legislation rolling back the law. The Senate voted 67-31 to approve it in March.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)