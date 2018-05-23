Shipley and Aces Lose Heartbreaker in Fresno

Aces Release

5/22/2018

It was a night to forget for Nevada Alum Braden Shipley and the Aces. With a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Fresno Grizzlies rallied and Alejandro Garcia drove in a walk-off single to defeat the Aces, 4-3. Kris Medlen tossed 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits to start the game. Offensively, the Aces tallied just four hits, two of which were home runs. Kevin Cron (2) and Anthony Recker (7) each hit home runs off Fresno starter Rogelio Armenteros, but could not provide enough insurance for the Reno pitching staff.

After Medlen’s departure in the fifth inning Reno held a 3-2 lead. Joey Krehbiel tossed two shutout innings, adding four strikeouts before handing the ball to Shipley. Shipley, making his Triple-A debut out of the bullpen and first Minor League relief appearance since August 26, 2015, struck out the side in his first inning of work. In the ninth, Nick Tanielu doubled to lead off the inning. A wild pitch advanced Tanielu to third base. Cody Bohanek drew a walk and proceeded to advance to second base on defensive indifference setting the table for Garcia. Garcia roped a Shipley fastball down the right field line to score both runners and give Fresno their 28th win of the season. The loss brings Reno to a record of 19-27 with two games left to play in Fresno before heading to Salt Lake City. RHP Taylor Clarke will get the ball for Reno tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch from Chukchansi Park is slated for 11:05 a.m.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (1-for-3, HR)

• Anthony Recker (1-for-3, 2 RBI, HR)

• Kris Medlen (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 K, ND)

Top Performers – Fresno

• A.J. Reed (1-for-3, 2 RBI)

• Ralph Garza (3.0 IP, 3 K, 0 ER)

• Alejandro Garcia (1-for-2, 2 RBI)

Notes & Information

Bullpen Ship: Braden Shipley made his Triple-A debut out of the bullpen tonight in Fresno. The Nevada alum has come out of the bullpen once in his professional career, August 26, 2015 in Double-A. In his 131 professional games, Shipley has made 129 career starts and pitched 7.0 innings out of the bullpen.

Back to Brito: The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled OF Sócrates Brito and placed OF Steven Souza Jr. (strained right pectoral) on the 10-day disabled list this afternoon. Brito, 25, hit .323 (51-for-158) with 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and 7 stolen bases in 42 games with the Aces in 2018. He batted .368 (43-for-117) vs. right-handers and .432 (16-for-37) with runners in scoring position, and played 25 games in center field (25 starts), 10 in left (6) and 9 in right (8).