WCSD To Install New Visitor Management System Districtwide

Tuesday the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with installation of a new visitor management system that would require visitors have their driver's license scanned before they enter.

"It'll read the driver's license, run the check real quick, and then give the clearance," James Hendrickson, Emergency Manager for WCSD, says.

If the visitor is not allowed to be on school grounds, school officials will be sent that information immediately and school police will be notified.

"We'll look at three data sets," Hendrickson says. "We'll look at sex offender databases, we'll look to see if you're restricted from our campuses to due a previous trespass incident, or if there are any child custody orders in place."

The system would replace the current scanner system some schools in the district have. Administrators will also be able to manually input information from another form of ID.

Officials say it's a more efficient way to keep track of everyone on campus. Board of Trustees President Katy Simon Holland said during the meeting there are several cases where one visitor who was not allowed at one school tried to get on another. This system would record every attempt to get in, so administrators could pick up the pattern in real-time.

On top of that, officials say it makes sense to improve the effectiveness of the visitor management system, especially considering the school district continues to build more single point entry schools.

The Safe and Healthy Schools Commission recommended the system and contract to the Board of Trustees. Lisa Ruggerio, chair of the commission, says there is no one solution to safety and security.

"What we want are multiple layers of strategy that are multifaceted." Ruggerio says.

Hendrickson agrees.

"When you have a layered approach," Hendrickson says. "When you have multiple different systems, the visitor management system is a piece of that security system. The more of those layers the more pieces you put in place the more effective it is."

The contract, awarded to Lobby Guard, is about 390 thousand dollars and spans five years. Officials don't have a specific timeline, but installation could begin as early as July. The district wants to get it done within the school year, but it will be very difficult with so many schools and so much training needed around the system.

The system will be installed at more than 100 schools and will include schools that have not been finished yet.