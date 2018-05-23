El Dorado County Reports West Nile Virus Found In Bird

Health officials in El Dorado County are reporting that a bird found in the South Lake Tahoe area has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first case found in the area for 2018.

The animal in question was collected on May 7.

Three counties reported West Nile in dead birds this year, including San Mateo and Santa Clara.

Health officials say West Nile positive birds can heighten the risk of infection in humans. West Nile is transferred to humans through mosquitoes that carry the virus after they've fed on infected birds. The illness cannot spread from person-to-person but they're saying it's important to take precautions.

Symptoms of West Nile vary, with some showing no signs at all to high fever, severe headache, fatigue or a stiff neck that can last up to several weeks. The most serious cases can lead to encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain and can be fatal.

El Dorado County officials say there are mosquito surveillance programs in place. They are encouraging residents to follow these tips:

Drain standing water and keep swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with mosquito dunks.

Apply insect repellant that contains DEET or another approved substance on exposed skin when outdoors.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens.

Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) 968-2473.

If you dispose of them yourself, wear gloves and place dead birds or squirrels in a double plastic bag.

Health officials are encouraging people to report mosquito problems or neglected swimming pools to the Environmental Management Division at (530) 621-5300 on the West Slope or (530) 573-3450 for the South Lake Tahoe location.