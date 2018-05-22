Emergency Alert Tips

With wildfire season on the horizon, public safety officials are reminding residents to be prepared. That means knowing how to get the latest information and how to use it.

There are multiple ways first responders alert the public during disasters.

"There is no one single best method," said Aaron Kenneston, Washoe County Emergency Manager. "Public safety officials use a combination of methods like going door to door, using police cars and fire trucks that go through neighborhoods with their sirens on, and reverse dial systems."

In Washoe County that reverse dial system is known as Code Red. It uses the 911 database so landlines are already in the system. Cell phones, however, need to be registered.

"So we encourage people to go to www.readywashoe.com , click on 'Get the Message' and sign up with your cellphone," Kenneston said.

Since a lot of these calls come at night, safety officials recommend you keep your cell phone on. If you use the "Do Not Disturb" feature, there's a good chance your phone won't ring, unless you know how to program that feature to accept the code red number.

The two Code Red numbers are (866) 419-5000 and (855) 969-4636. The "Do Not Disturb" feature usually lets users allow calls from certain groups, like "Favorites" or "All Contacts" if it's programmed that way. If you include those Code Red numbers in one of those "Allow Calls From" groups, those emergency alerts should ring through.

"If you're going to program your phone this way, don't set your ringer to vibrate because then it still won't work," said Chief Charles Moore of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. "So it's very crucial to set your phone to allow these numbers in the 'Do Not Disturb' setting; that way you'll be able to get these alerts no matter what time it is."

It's a way to make sure you'll get these emergency notifications as soon as they're pushed out.

"It makes a big difference because we need to wake you up and let you know there's an advancing wildfire potentially," Moore said. "The only way we can do that is through your phone or knocking on your door and that's going to take a whole lot of time - the more efficient way is to notify you on your phone."

And an important part of an overall preparedness plan.

"Now is the time to make a plan," Kenneston said. "Sign up for those reverse dial messages, assemble a go kit and stay informed by watching local news and being aware of red flag days.