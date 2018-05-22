Police Release Statement After Amtrak Passenger Critically Injured in Truckee

A Portland State University student has been in a coma for a week at Renown's ICU, after a mysterious incident on his way home via Amtrak. He was found unconscious in Truckee, where he suffered broken bones, a damaged brain stem and severe burns. His family is demanding answers.

The Truckee Police Department says while its thoughts are with Aaron Salazar, his family and friends, it is not actively involved in the investigation. It also says police don't know what happened to Salazar or what the investigation might reveal. (You can read the rest of their statement below.)

The 22-year-old was on Amtrak on his way home from Denver, where he was visiting family. On his short train stop in Truckee around 9:30 A.M. on May 15th, something tragic happened.

His family says they have been "left in the dark" in regards to their questions to investigators.

His cousin, Sonia Trujillo, was one of the first to visit Salazar in the hospital, "He was severely bruised on both sides of his ribs, on his abs, the broken nose, he has a C5 injury; but the concerning sign that doesn't make any sense--is he has severe burns between his thighs that go down his leg."

His family flew in last Tuesday after getting the call. The next day, Trujillo says a detective with Amtrak police came by to ask questions. She says they tried to ask the detective questions about the case, but that "he wouldn't respond."

Trujillo says they would not answer simple questions like exactly where or what time it happened, or if there are surveillance cameras that may have caught it. When she asked him why, she says, "He just said it's an ongoing investigation."

Although it happened in Truckee, Trujillo is concerned because she says only Amtrak police are investigating.

According to the Amtrak police website, "APD Officers investigate various types of crimes that occur within and around stations, trains and right-of-ways."

A spokesman told us in a statement, "The Amtrak Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into this incident. At this time, there is nothing to suggest criminal intent. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amtrak Police Department at 800-331-0008."

Amtrak later sent another statement, adding, "The Amtrak Police Department has conducted numerous interviews with customers, crew members, family and friends, as well as reviewed other available data and sources. After reviewing all the available material, the FBI was contacted and made aware of this investigation. At this time, there is nothing to suggest criminal intent. We have been in contact with Aaron’s parents and provided them updates on the investigation."

However, Trujillo and the rest of Salazar's family are not convinced that it was an accident, like a fall or a jump. Trujillo explains, "There's no scrapes, there's no road rash, none of that, all of his injuries are upper body."

While the family believes someone else to be involved, they don't think it was a robbery, but perhaps what they consider a 'hate crime.' Trujillo explains he had his wallet on him, "He had all his money, he had his phone, you know. He is gay."

Salazar's cousin is also concerned about his last known communication with the family. Salazar texted his grandmother around 9 A.M. that Tuesday, telling her that he made a friend on the train, and that they were going to explore Sacramento together on a long layover.

Now, the family wants to know who that person was, and if they know anything.

In the meantime, the heartbroken family is awaiting Salazar's brain wave results in the ICU. Trujillo says they're "praying and hoping for the best."

While Salazar is on a ventilator, Trujillo says he is showing signs of trying to breathe on his own. Doctors have not yet made a prognosis.

Unfortunately, his parents are unable to work as they stay by his side at the hospital. A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who is willing or able to help with the lost wages and medical expenses. Click here for that.

On Thursday, the Truckee Police Department released this statement:

It is the policy and best practice of most public safety organizations to not comment on another agency’s investigation, particularly if that investigation is active. However, since much of the information that is circulating on social media and in some news stories is inaccurate, speculative, or simply false, the Truckee Police Department would like to clarify a few things.



First and foremost, our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts are with Aaron, the Salazar family, and his friends. We are worried for Aaron, and want him to quickly recover.



We are not actively involved in the investigation and do not know what happened to Aaron or what the investigation might reveal. Amtrak is the most appropriate authority for this investigation being that all information indicates that the incident was confined to occurring on an Amtrak train. Amtrak Police clearly have jurisdiction over incidents connected to their trains and it is important to allow the investigative process to divulge what likely happened.

The Truckee Police Department will never allow a conspiracy or cover-up to occur regarding any incident or investigation. Any suggestions to the contrary reflect a lack of factual information or knowledge of our organization and community. The Truckee Police Department will also never allow a crime against the LGBTQIA community to go unaddressed or uninvestigated. A case where a hate crime was committed would be addressed to the fullest extent of our capabilities. The Truckee community is not in danger and never was. We did not release information out of professional courtesy to Amtrak and to protect the investigative process as well as the confidentiality of the Salazar family.



We understand how frustrating it can be to not have all the information when there is genuine concern and a desire to help. The Truckee Police Department has no control over the release of substantive information in this incident, since another agency is handling the investigation. We do ask, out of respect for Aaron, his family and for the investigative process that speculation, guessing, or rumors not be the basis for drawing conclusions.