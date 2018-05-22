Crews Work To Open Lake Almanor Road Before Memorial Day

Construction remains underway on State Route 89 at Lake Almanor. Caltrans is replacing the 55-year-old bridge that spans the lake's emergency spillway.

Crews say demolition of the bridge should be done by Memorial Day weekend.

In the meantime, a new, temporary detour adjacent to the project is scheduled to be open on Thursday, May 24. Motorists will be able to drive through on SR 89 to the Lake Almanor West Shore and/or the SR89/SR36 junction

"We could have actually kept it closed for another week but we're trying to get it open for the long weekend," Kelvin LeBlanc, Foreman for Q&D Construction said.

Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to the lake's summer tourist season. Plumas Pines Resort is putting the final touches on its restaurant ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend.

"It's a pretty big impact on our economy up here," Jacob Angelis, Harbor Master at the Plumas Pines Resort said. "So we enjoy it and look forward to it every year."

Crews expect to have the detour finished by the weekend, saving a lot of time for drivers. Travelers coming from the Quincy and Greenville areas currently have to turn from Highway 89 onto SR147. A boat ramp is just on the other side of the construction area, so it would take about 30 minutes to go around the lake to get to it. The detour will allow drivers to get across in just a few minutes.

"Just so we don't impact businesses and they can all make their tourist money for the year," Ryan Johnson, Resident Engineer for Caltrans said. "I know they have a three-month window that a lot of these businesses rely on to make their money."

Traffic will move in one direction at a time through the detour, with a traffic signal on each side. Delays will last 5-7 minutes but will keep the road open during the busy summer months. The road will also accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, so safety is important in the construction zone.

"We're still in a construction zone with the reduced speed and people need to be aware of their surroundings and that there could be foot traffic and bike traffic around," Johnson said.

Officials say the old bridge was designed to last about 50 years. Since it is in an area that freezes and thaws, and salt and sand is used during the winter, Caltrans decided the bridge has deteriorated beyond repair. The new bridge will be wider and will include eight-foot shoulders. It will also have the latest technological advancements in construction, including seismic design.

"There is going to be a stainless steel reinforcement in the deck," Matt Crete, Structural Representative for Caltrans said. "There will be epoxy-coated rebar in the remainder of the structure to try to enhance the service life."

"Hopefully, they'll have the road open to one-way traffic here," Angelis said. "Hopefully, before the weekend. It'll definitely keep people coming from the south."

The $9 million is slated to be finished by mid-November.