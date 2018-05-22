DCSO Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Shoplifting Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DCSO Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Shoplifting Case

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest in a shoplifting case from May 7.

A female suspect was seen entering the Ulta Beauty located at 911 Topsy Lane in northern Douglas County around 7:15 p.m.

She removed packaging from four different skin care products, placed them in her purse and left the store. 

The reported loss was $279.

She is described as possibly being Caucasian and in her late teens or 20's with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a pink tank top, shorts and brown cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 782-7463.

