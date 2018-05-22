DCSO Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Shoplifting Case

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest in a shoplifting case from May 7.

A female suspect was seen entering the Ulta Beauty located at 911 Topsy Lane in northern Douglas County around 7:15 p.m.

She removed packaging from four different skin care products, placed them in her purse and left the store.

The reported loss was $279.

She is described as possibly being Caucasian and in her late teens or 20's with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a pink tank top, shorts and brown cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 782-7463.