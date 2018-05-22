Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Felony Graffiti Case

The Regional Gang Unit of the Reno Police Department has arrested a suspect for 165 separate counts of graffiti within the last year.

Trevor Gibson, 26, had a warrant issued for his arrest in January.

On May 17 he was arrested and upon reviewing the case, 108 counts of graffiti were found between the warrant application and his arrest date.

Gibson is charged with 273 counts of graffiti in total.

The estimated damage for those is $33,325. All the graffiti was cleaned or painted over by the Graffiti Enforcement Team.