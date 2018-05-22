Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Felony Graffiti Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Felony Graffiti Case

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The Regional Gang Unit of the Reno Police Department has arrested a suspect for 165 separate counts of graffiti within the last year.

Trevor Gibson, 26, had a warrant issued for his arrest in January.

On May 17 he was arrested and upon reviewing the case, 108 counts of graffiti were found between the warrant application and his arrest date.

Gibson is charged with 273 counts of graffiti in total.

The estimated damage for those is $33,325. All the graffiti was cleaned or painted over by the Graffiti Enforcement Team.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.