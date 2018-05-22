Placer County Sheriff Releases Images of Burglary Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer County Sheriff Releases Images of Burglary Suspects

Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a series of burglaries from March.

Secret Witness is offering a cash reward of $750 to find two people who were involved in vehicle burglaries on Mt. Rose Highway, residential burglaries at North Lake Tahoe and fraudulent use of credit cards.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the suspects took the credit cards from the homes and cars they broke into, and used them at a North Lake Tahoe business and Sparks retailer.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 20's with a round face and waist-length brown hair.

A Caucasian man in his 20's with brown hair, a sparse beard and side-burns to the bottoms of his ears accompanied her. He was wearing a large earring, a grey Oakley baseball hat and a grey Nike zippered hoodie.

The suspects were driving a white Toyota Sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. 

