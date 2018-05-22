UNR Students To Compete in National Makerspace Challenge

Four University of Nevada, Reno students have been invited to take part in a unique competition called the Make 48 College Challenge.

Andi Guevara explains what a maker contest is all about and introduces us to the local team.

Traditional heavy machinery and modern 3-d printers all live together at the university's Innevation Center in downtown Reno. The shared space is where product ideas become real.

“Fundamentally a makerspace exists to make difficult to access equipment available to the community,” explains Crystal Harvey, Makerspace Manager. “In this case also to the students.”

These four engineering students specifically, will be spending a lot of time here over the summer;

• Carlos Bean, mechanical engineering, from Las Vegas, Nevada

• John Kirkpatrick, computer science and engineering, from San Diego, California

• Natali Salas-España, mechanical engineering, from Carson City, Nevada

• Daniel Smith, computer science and engineering, from Virginia City, Nevada

The newly assembled team will represent Reno in a national competition where they will have 48 hours to plan, create and pitch a new product idea.

“We're gonna learn to use all the tools, all the machines, all the programs that we might be able to use during the competition,” Natalie Salas-España tells us.

The competition is in August, but the students won't know what kind of product they must create until the last minute. Until then, they are doing practice runs.

Carlos Bean describes a recent one-hour challenge: "We designed a garbage disposal so it's be safer for people to use. So, we tried to tuck the blades in or come up with a different idea".

Daniel Smith is one of the four.

"John and I who are on the team - our strength is in software, Natalie and Carlos they have a lot of experience with mechanical engineering."

These maker challenges have been around for a little while - and are popular with inventors. But the organizers of the Make 48 College Competition reached out to only a select few schools.

“(They) basically identified UNR and the Nevada area as a hub for maker culture and wanted us to participate, so we're really excited for that,” smiles Crystal, proudly.

The UNR team is called the biggest little makers and will be one of 12 colleges participating in the nationally televised competition this August.

For more on UNR's Innevation Center and Makerspace, click here:

https://www.unr.edu/innevation/inside/makerspace

For more on the Make48 competition, click here:

https://make48.com/