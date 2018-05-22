Nye County Deputy in Serious Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says that one of their deputies, Sergeant Duane Downing, is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while responding to a car fire in Tonopah Monday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that around 9:30 p.m. they responded to a commercial vehicle on fire on US-95 near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue in Nye County. Downing was hit by a silver 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan in the southbound left-hand lane as he was assisting with traffic control.

In a statement posted to social media, the agency said Downing was transported to the University Medical Center (UMC) Trauma Center in Las Vegas, and that he was in serious but stable condition.

They said the driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt is cooperating with the investigation and impairment was not suspected in the crash.

Anyone who was a witness to the incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at (775) 687-9618.