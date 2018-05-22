Aces Open with 4-2 Win in Fresno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Open with 4-2 Win in Fresno

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

5/21/2018

The Reno Aces rebounded from a 3-1 series defeat with a game-one victory over the Fresno Grizzlies. The Aces beat Fresno by a score of 4-2 at Chukchansi Park Monday night. Jake Buchanan (3-3, 3.67) got the nod for Greg Gross and the Aces tonight. The veteran right-hander was exceptional, tossing seven innings of two-run baseball. Offensively, the Aces were led by Kristopher Negron (3-for-3) and Christian Walker (2-for-3, 2 R). Walker rejoined the Aces active roster this afternoon after being optioned from Arizona.

Fresno got out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back singles by Drew Ferguson and Kyle Tucker set the table for A.J. Reed. Reed laced a Buchanan fastball into right field, scoring Ferguson and advancing Tucker to third. Nick Tanielu gave Fresno, what would be, their last run of the game with a force out to first base. Reno would score a single run in the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th innings tonight. Negron provided the Aces go-ahead RBI in the 7th inning, scoring Yasmany Tomas with a line drive single to move the score to 3-2. Ildemaro Vargas provided some insurance with a RBI single in the 8th giving the Aces bullpen some room to breathe. Jake Barrett (hold, 5) and Silvino Bracho (Save, 3) sealed the win. Reno will square off against the Grizzlies again tomorrow and send RHP Kris Medlen to the mound. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kristopher Negron (3-for-3)

• Christian Walker (2-for-3, 2 R) 

• Jake Buchanan (7.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 2 K)

Top Performers – Fresno

• Drew Ferguson (3-for-4, R)

• Jon Kemmer (2-for-4)

• Mike Hauschild (7.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER)

Notes & Information

Twice as Nice: Per ESPN reports, D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo liked what he saw from former Aces right-hander Clay Buchholz. Buchholz allowed one run on two hits in five plus innings on Sunday in his Arizona debut, earning the no decision in the Mets’ 4-1 victory. Buchholz appeared in two games for the Aces this season and struck out 10 in 11.2 innings.

Return of the MVP: Christian Walker was added to the Aces roster this afternoon after being optioned from Arizona on Friday. In his first game back, Walker went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.  Walker, 27, has appeared in 16 games over 2 stints with D-backs this season, 14 as a pinch-hitter, batting .125 (2-for-16) with a double, home run, 2 RBI and 3 walks. He was recalled from Reno on May 15.

