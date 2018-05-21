Community Lecture: Plantar Fasciitis & Foot Pain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Community Lecture: Plantar Fasciitis & Foot Pain

Posted: Updated:

Millions of people will experience foot pain at some point in their lives.

Dr. Timothy Mooney is a Podiatrist with Northern Nevada Medical Group which is hosting a series of free community lectures. Dr. Mooney will discuss common foot problems like Planter Fasciitis in his upcoming lecture on Wednesday, May 30th from 6-7 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Medical Center Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Center. It’s located at 1091 Steamboat Parkway, Suite 240 in south Reno. If you are interested in attending, RSVP by calling (775) 356-NNMC (6662) or log on to www.nnmc.com.

If you think you have plantar fasciitis, Dr. Mooney says patients usually feel pain in the bottom of the heel or the arch of the foot; some describe the pain as feeling like a bruise or an ache. The pain tends to gradually go away once you begin walking around.

Dr. Mooney treats plantar fasciitis by addressing the inflammation while also providing stretches for the patient to do. He says patients must wear supportive shoes as the problem typically starts with overuse. While some patients notice relief within a few weeks, for others it could take much longer.

Foot pain can also be linked to bunions, neuromas, bone spurs, gout and Achilles tendonitis - which is a common injury of the tendon that attaches at the back of the heel.

To avoid such issues, select proper footwear; high heels are hard on the feet. Select a shoe with a wider, higher foot box. Also, do no wear worn-out shoes. Dr. Mooney recommends putting about 300 miles on a single pair of shoes. Be aware of over-use, as well. You may need to take a break from your sport to give your feet ample rest time.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.