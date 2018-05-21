Community Lecture: Plantar Fasciitis & Foot Pain

Now through July 31st - if you donate blood you have the chance to win a red 1200 custom motorcycle from Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.More >>
Federal health officials warned parents Wednesday about the dangers of teething remedies that contain a popular numbing ingredient and asked manufacturers to stop selling their products intended for babies and toddlers.More >>
You may start seeing a few men and women in green jump suits this week in our local parks, but don't be alarmed, they are just controlling our flea, tick and lice population in squirrels.More >>
The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.More >>
Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal from quitting addictive opioids.More >>
The community is rallying around a boy with a rare, terminal disease. How you can show your support, too, in Health Watch.More >>
Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits accusing a pharmaceutical company of using deceptive marketing to boost drugs sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
The Mammovan is again making several stops across Northern Nevada this month.More >>
The family of former Nevada Senator Harry Reid says the 78-year-old underwent surgery on Monday for pancreatic cancer.More >>
Playgrounds are made for fun memories. For a Reno family, however, a day at the park changed their lives - dramatically. But a special dog could change it even more - for the better. How you can help grant Monroe’s wish in Health Watch.More >>
