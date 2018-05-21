Community Lecture: Plantar Fasciitis & Foot Pain

Millions of people will experience foot pain at some point in their lives.

Dr. Timothy Mooney is a Podiatrist with Northern Nevada Medical Group which is hosting a series of free community lectures. Dr. Mooney will discuss common foot problems like Planter Fasciitis in his upcoming lecture on Wednesday, May 30th from 6-7 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Medical Center Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Center. It’s located at 1091 Steamboat Parkway, Suite 240 in south Reno. If you are interested in attending, RSVP by calling (775) 356-NNMC (6662) or log on to www.nnmc.com.

If you think you have plantar fasciitis, Dr. Mooney says patients usually feel pain in the bottom of the heel or the arch of the foot; some describe the pain as feeling like a bruise or an ache. The pain tends to gradually go away once you begin walking around.

Dr. Mooney treats plantar fasciitis by addressing the inflammation while also providing stretches for the patient to do. He says patients must wear supportive shoes as the problem typically starts with overuse. While some patients notice relief within a few weeks, for others it could take much longer.

Foot pain can also be linked to bunions, neuromas, bone spurs, gout and Achilles tendonitis - which is a common injury of the tendon that attaches at the back of the heel.

To avoid such issues, select proper footwear; high heels are hard on the feet. Select a shoe with a wider, higher foot box. Also, do no wear worn-out shoes. Dr. Mooney recommends putting about 300 miles on a single pair of shoes. Be aware of over-use, as well. You may need to take a break from your sport to give your feet ample rest time.