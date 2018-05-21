US-395 Near Topaz Lake Reopens After Mudslide

UPDATE: Douglas County reports that the Topaz Lodge is up and running, including the restaurant. They said the Lodge is preparing for Memorial Day weekend with no issues.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the Topaz Lake area and possibly areas of Douglas County could experience some flash flooding around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. There is an increased chance of flash flooding on Thursday and Friday.

Douglas County is encouraging residents to pay attention to the weather updates and deploy sandbags where appropriate.

US-395 reopened Tuesday afternoon after a massive mudslide closed the area Monday night.

According to Cal-Trans since Monday night, 3 mudslides were reported in this area on U.S. Hwy 395. About 200 yards of the southernmost mudslide affecting the highway was within the boundaries of Cal-trans District 9. Cal-trans District 9’s Sonora and Bridgeport crews were on hand actively working to direct traffic and clear the roadway for safe passage.

Monday around 6:40 p.m. multiple crews answered the call of massive debris flows across US-395 in multiple locations in and around the Topaz Lodge and Topaz Park Road.

The Topaz Lodge had about 200 people in it at the time. Folks were escorted north on 395 by NDOT and NHP. A couple of areas nearby were completely impassible affecting about 20 cars. Officials say there are no reported injuries.

Crews are doing further investigations into homes and county infrastructure below the lodge and along Topaz Park Road.

Experts say the recent Slinkard Fire in that area was a contributing factor to the debris flow.

Original Story:

Authorities reported two mudslides around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The first occurred at the Topaz Lodge, was eight feet at its deepest points and over 100 feet across the roadway.

There was mud and water damage in five rooms at the Lodge as 200 people were evacuated to the second floor.

One semi truck got stuck, but East Fork Fire Department got them out.

50 other cars at the Lodge could not leave for a short period of time.

The other mudslide happened a little north on US-395 and was around three and a half feet deep.

Two cars got stuck in that one. East Fork Fire once again got them out.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the California Department of Transportation (Cal-trans) also responded to the mudslides.

The East Fork Battalion said about 130 people are helping to clear mud and debris from the roads, including crew members, agencies and volunteers.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Currently there is one lane open to the Lodge, with a detour available past the Lodge.

Cal-trans reports two detours:

One at the California State Route 182 east just south of Bridgeport. SR-182 becomes Nevada State Route 338, which continues to SR-208 west and then back to U.S. Highway 395 north.

The second is a detour to Nevada State Route 208 east to SR-338 south. SR-388 turns into California SR-182, connecting with U.S. Highway 395 south just south of Bridgeport. Travel in this area goes through a work zone, so drivers are urged to slow down and be alert.

Full Closure of U.S. HWY 395 at Topaz due to a mudslide. NB & SB Detours available.

The mudslide covers all lanes of traffic. No estimated time for reopening.

For highway info Cal-trans QuickMap site at https://t.co/B2JpeeuE5B or 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).https://t.co/WopvYcJ1kZ pic.twitter.com/u7GZWr6Jjt — Cal-trans District 9 (@Caltrans9) May 22, 2018