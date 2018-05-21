Lake Tahoe Authorities Band Together To Help Save Bears - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lake Tahoe Authorities Band Together To Help Save Bears

Posted: Updated:

In an interagency statement, Lake Tahoe authorities are reminding residents to properly store and dispose of food while in bear country.

They want to stress that intentional or unintentional feeding of bears can result in bears being killed, and fines or jail time for violators.

In some cases, bears are euthanized for damaging property and posing a public safety threat.

"The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) appreciates the interagency efforts throughout the Tahoe Basin to help keep bears wild and where they belong," said NDOW Bear Biologist, Heather Reich. "Consistent and informative messaging is something we can all contribute to help residents and visitors be more responsible in bear country."

You can read the full statement below, with tips on how to stay safe in bear country:

