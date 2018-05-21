Lane Closures at US-395 And Airport Way This Week

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that there will be some turn lane closures and lane reductions on US-395 at Airport Road in the Carson Valley from Monday until Wednesday, May 23.

They said traffic signals will be installed as well as improvements to the highway intersections.

Left-hand turns will not be available between southbound US-395 and Airport Road for the traffic signal, and single lane closures will start in the same area overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and during the day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone and a 2-mile detour will be available via Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road.

All other directions of the US-395 and Airport Road area will remain open.

NDOT reports that the schedule is subject to change due to the weather.

Some periodic single lane and shoulder closures will be happening through the coming months as improvements are made to the roads.

Beside the new traffic signal at Airport Road, there will be a 1800-foot merge lane for safer right-hand turn into US-395 northbound.

The existing merge lane on Stephanie Way northbound to US-395 will also be extended to the same length.

The intersection roadway striping, lighting and concrete islands will be modified to accommodate the new traffic signal as well.

NDOT said they are expected to wrap up construction about mid-summer.