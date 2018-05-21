Lane Closure on Evans Avenue for Bicycle Improvements Project

The Regional Transportation Commission plans to close the northbound lane of Evans Avenue from Second Street to McCarran Boulevard starting Monday, May 21 for about three weeks.

The closure is timed to coincide with the University of Nevada, Reno’s summer break to minimize the impact on students and faculty.

Crews will be finishing construction of the Evans Avenue Bicycle Improvements Project, which will better connect downtown Reno to UNR and make it easier and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians to get around. The project starts on Evans Avenue near Greater Nevada Field in Downtown Reno, and goes north around the east side of UNR to McCarran Boulevard. It features new bike lanes and a new multi-use path for students and neighborhood residents.

Crews have already made substantial progress on the project during UNR’s winter and spring breaks earlier this year, including adding a new crosswalk with signage and flashing lights near the intersection of Evans Avenue and Highland Avenue, and paving the multi-use pathway. To finish up the project, crews will be striping and sealing the asphalt.

This project will help designate areas for pedestrians and bicyclists in a neighborhood where many people bike and walk. Studies have shown that designated pedestrian zones promote safety, lead to higher pedestrian visibility and can lead to fewer crashes and severe injuries.

Detours will be in place and the southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

(RTC)