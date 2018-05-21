Lane Closures Scheduled for Portions of Prater Way in Sparks

The Regional Transportation Commission is planning upcoming lane closures and one-way traffic controls on portions of Prater Way in Sparks.

The closures are in connection with road and crosswalk striping as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

The following traffic controls will be in effect on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

• Prater Way between Rock Boulevard and El Rancho Drive will be reduced to one-way, westbound traffic only. Eastbound traffic will be detoured.

• Intermittent lane closures will be in place at the Rock Boulevard and Prater Way intersection.

(RTC contributed to this report.)