WCSD Highlights 19 Students as High School Graduation Nears

It’s called the “Countdown to Graduation,” a yearly selection of 19 students. Each one is nominated by their principals, counselors, and teachers for performance in academics, athletics, and school activities. Twins Edgar and Adolfo Gomez Rios both made the grade. How? As Adolfo told me in the hallways of Galena High, "I've always tried to excel beyond...and stand out."

Their hard work comes from necessity, and Galena High ROTC Instructor David Anderson saw their oversized commitment first-hand: “At 6:00 every morning, they would be sitting at the front studying, the two of them, because mom dropped them off because she had to go to work. And so every morning, there would be Adolfo and Edgar, studying."

Adolfo says he didn’t mind the grueling schedule too much, telling us, “I mean it's a challenge. Challenge yourself and make sure you get through it, because once you're done you're going to feel fulfilled."

They both joined ROTC. Edgar's in charge of supply, and showed us the specifics on the uniforms: “These are the dress uniforms, and this piece usually goes on this flap. They're called nolles torches.” And there was volunteer work: Adolfo working at 3:00 am for a 12-hour safety officer shift at the Balloon Races, and an all-day job cleaning up and repaving an old cemetery, and both brothers working volunteer events to raise ROTC funds. Adolfo told me he has always “tried to do the extracurricular. You're always going to meet new people. Networking is important in the real world." And as Edgar told us, "I'm really here to help. Everything that I can do I help out, as well as joining the ROTC program."

Both brothers are in the district's online videos that profile all 19 countdown graduates. In the first one, Edgar says on camera, "When I look at a situation, I tell myself 'How can I do this? How can I do this in a manner where I can succeed and as well get the most beneficial outcome out of it?'” As their instructor Anderson told us, "These guys have just met the challenge at every turn and continue to, and they will do the same thing in life."

Their plans? Adolfo wants to be an engineer and will apply at Tesla. Edgar has big plans too: "Going to college and getting my degree in phlebotomy, and afterwards trying to get a master in psychology." The two are very focused. The payoff now is knowing that they have potential, and a good start on the future.

The countdown kickoff videos launch tomorrow profiling all 19 students, with each public high school in the district represented.

You can see the profiles on this site, updated with new videos through June 15th:

https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/11424