Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Info on Missing Cattle - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Info on Missing Cattle

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

Humboldt County deputies need your help finding dozens of missing livestock from the Humboldt County area.

Authorities say 50 cow-calf pairs from the Ninety-Six Ranch went missing from a field adjacent to Shelton Lane in Paradise Valley. The cows are Hereford and black Angus crosses with 96 on the left hip and a year brand underneath. 

The Sheriff’s Office says it also received reports of between 150-200 missing cow-calf or bred cows from Orovaca area ranches, with an estimated value of $350,000 to $400,000.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the sheriff’s office at 775-623-6419, or call the Nevada Department of Agriculture at 775-353-3601. 

The NDA is also helping with the investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.