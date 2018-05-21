Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Info on Missing Cattle

Humboldt County deputies need your help finding dozens of missing livestock from the Humboldt County area.

Authorities say 50 cow-calf pairs from the Ninety-Six Ranch went missing from a field adjacent to Shelton Lane in Paradise Valley. The cows are Hereford and black Angus crosses with 96 on the left hip and a year brand underneath.

The Sheriff’s Office says it also received reports of between 150-200 missing cow-calf or bred cows from Orovaca area ranches, with an estimated value of $350,000 to $400,000.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the sheriff’s office at 775-623-6419, or call the Nevada Department of Agriculture at 775-353-3601.

The NDA is also helping with the investigation.