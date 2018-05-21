NDA Seeks Information on Illegal Cow Killing, Butchering North of Reno

The Nevada Department of Agriculture needs your help in a case involving an illegal killing and butchering of a cow off of Red Rock Blvd. late last week.

NDA says the killing occurred between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, north of Bird Springs Road.

The incident took place on a public grazing allotment in Washoe County north of Reno.

“During the initial investigation, we gathered several pieces of evidence, which are being sent to a crime lab for DNA analysis,” Marshal Chris Miller stated. “Because this area is open to the public, we are asking for their assistance.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NDA agriculture Marshal Miller at 775-353-3637 to report information.

