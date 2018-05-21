Authorities Rescue Injured Climber in Nevada County, California

Authorities had to rescue an injured climber from the Emerald Pools, Lake Spaulding area in Nevada County on Sunday.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District says the climber fell down 20 feet and suffered head injuries.

North Tahoe responded, as well as CHP-Truckee, the Squaw Valley Fire Department, Northstar Fire Protection, CAL FIRE, Truckee Fire Protection District and Care Flight.

Due to the remote location, a CHP helicopter was used to hoist the climber to a waiting medical helicopter for transport to a local hospital.

There’s no immediate word on the severity of the unidentified climber’s injuries.