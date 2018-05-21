Fundraiser Next Month to Help Local Family

The 7th Annual Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil is coming up! Every year the foundation chooses one local family in need, and this year they chose the Phillips.

Aidan and Beau Phillips are twin brothers with multiple disabilities. Aidan has been diagnosed with epilepsy, cerebral palsy and partial agenesis of the corpus callosum in his brain. This compilation of medical issues resulted in Aidan being non-verbal, non-ambulatory and with global developmental delay. Beau has also been diagnosed with various mental health disorders. This array of disorders includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder with Impulsivity, anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

As a single parent, their mom Pamela has some fears when it comes to their safety in case of an emergency. Pamela says if they were in a situation where they needed to get out quickly, and were on the top floor inside a building, the only way out would be the window. "That sounds normal but I would have to jump with Aidan or drop him."

Pamela hopes next month's fundraiser will raise enough money to get a device that attaches to the top story window to hold all three of them and lower them to safety. "Metal enclosed stairs that you can put on the outside of your window where the three of us can escape together," explains Pamela.

As well as a device that would help her carry Aidan to different parts of the house. A Hoyer lift will 'zip line' Aidan around the home, letting Aidan control where he wants to go. "He will be old enough to operate it himself, he can put himself in his own Hoyer and go to the kitchen, the dining room."

During the feed families can enjoy a crawfish feast, play some carnival games and much more. The idea of a crawfish boil stemmed from hoping to raise money for a friend, seven years later they have grown from being in a backyard to being able to raise more than $15,000 for families in need. "Our main goal is to bridge that gap of what insurance covers and the resources that these families need," says Megan Aguayo with Niemeyer & Friends.

The event is Saturday, June 2nd starting at 2:00 p.m at Knuckleheads at 405 Vine Street in Reno.

You do not need to RSVP for the event and it is free, they just ask for donations.