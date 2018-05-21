Reno Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Reno Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 2721 Yori Ave to reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Officials say the suspect fled in a tan Sedan. 

They say they found a car matching the given description leaving the area. 

They attempted to stop the suspect, 18-year-old Kristopher Guerra, but he failed to yield and sped off. Officers stopped the pursuit after determining that the drivers reckless driving was putting the community in danger.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle. They located Guerra and followed him to the area of Linden Street and Yori Ave. 

There, Guerra exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

