Pinocchio's 9th Annual Ride for the Tatas

The 9th Annual Pinocchio's Ride for the Tatas kicked off Saturday and continued Sunday with a poker run and ride.

This year's event included a new twist, with classic cars from Hot August Nights Spring Fever. The annual Motorcycle Poker Run event will again benefit Pinocchio's Moms on the Run, a non-profit organization that raises money to assist local women battling breast or gynecological cancer.

Here is a list of the the scheduled activities going on over the course of this weekend: