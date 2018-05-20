Pinocchio's 9th Annual Ride for the Tatas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pinocchio's 9th Annual Ride for the Tatas

Posted: Updated:

The 9th Annual Pinocchio's Ride for the Tatas kicked off Saturday and continued Sunday with a poker run and ride.

This year's event included a new twist, with classic cars from Hot August Nights Spring Fever. The annual Motorcycle Poker Run event will again benefit Pinocchio's Moms on the Run, a non-profit organization that raises money to assist local women battling breast or gynecological cancer. 

Here is a list of the the scheduled activities going on over the course of this weekend:

Saturday, May 19th:
4pm – Doors Open, Reno Ballroom, 401 N. Center St.
Packet pick-up, games, no-host bar, silent auction, merch sales & music
6pm – Prime Rib Dinner (service ends at 7:30pm)
7:30pm – Live Auction
8pm – Silent Auction closes
9pm – Go home to rest for Sunday’s ride!
Sunday, May 20:
Must have wristband to enter. Rain or Shine!
8am – Gates and Parking Lot Open, Court Street Parking Lot
Breakfast available from food truck (bring cash)
9:30am – Opening Ceremonies (Bikes line up, National Anthem, Prayer)
10am SHARP – Ride Leaves
Ride Stops: Tahoe Creamery, Battle Born Harley, Washoe Camp, Bucket of Blood,
Carson Valley Inn, Reno Cycles & Gear
3pm – Poker Card Cut Off

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.