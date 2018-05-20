Police: Driver Faces New Charge After Victim in Road Rage Case Dies

Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries.

Police say the woman, 30-year-old Jessica Ogden of Colorado, died on May 31st. Police say the driver who hit Ogden's car was arrested Tuesday on charges of reckless driving causing death.

28-year-old Cody Douglas was already facing three charges of Child Endangerment, Duty to Stop at an Accident, Failure to Maintain a Lane and Failure to Obey a Red Traffic Light.

Reckless Driving and Failing to Obey a Red Traffic Light after the May 20th incident on Vassar Street and Terminal Way in Reno.

Officials say the incident started when two vehicles crashed on I-580.

Police say Douglas, drove away from the scene and ultimately got off the freeway. As the driver of the second vehicle called 9-1-1, they followed the suspect car which was traveling at a "extremely high rate of speed" eastbound on Vassar Street. Police say Douglas sped through the intersection of Vassar Street and Terminal Way, running through a red light and striking a white sedan who was traveling southbound. The white sedan rolled to the passenger side.

A pregnant female, who was a passenger in Douglas' car was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Three young children also in the car were not hurt.

Douglas will additionally be charged with Hit and Run and other traffic charges by Nevada Highway Patrol for the crimes that occurred on I-580.