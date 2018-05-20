One Driver Arrested, Two Transported After Road Rage Incident

Reno Police say a driver was arrested after a road rage incident led to a crash on Vassar Street and Terminal Way in Reno.

Officials say it all started when two vehicles crashed on I-580.

The suspect, 28-year-old Cody Douglas, drove away from the scene and ultimately got off the freeway. As the driver of the second vehicle called 9-1-1, they followed the suspect car which was traveling at a "extremely high rate of speed" eastbound on Vassar Street. Douglas sped the intersection of Vassar Street and Terminal Way, running through a red light and striking a white sedan who was traveling southbound. The white sedan rolled to the passenger side.

The female driver of that vehicle had to be extricated from her car by Reno Fire, and REMSA transported her to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A pregnant female, who was a passenger in the suspect vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Three young children were also in the suspect vehicle, but were not injured.

The suspect, Cody Douglas, was treated for minor injuries and arrested for Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving and Failing to Obey a Red Traffic Light. Douglas will additionally be charged with Hit and Run and other traffic charges by Nevada Highway patrol for the crimes that occurred on I-580.

The intersection of Vassar Street and Terminal Way was closed for a little over an hour.