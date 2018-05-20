Police to Temporarily Close Reno Intersection for Fatal Crash Investigation

Reno Police say they will intermittently close the intersection of Terminal Way and Vassar Street on Tuesday to conduct a thorough investigation after a recent fatal crash.

The closures will happen between 9:30 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m.

Police say a man accused of hitting a woman after driving away from the scene of that crash now faces additional charges for causing her death.

28-year-old Cody Douglas is now charged with reckless driving causing death. He was facing with a variety of charges including running a red light and not stopping an accident.

Police say he hit 30-year-old Jessica Ogden's car at Vassar and Terminal on may 20th - after fleeing a crash on I-580. She died on May 30th.

A pregnant female, who was a passenger in Douglas' car was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Three young children also in the car were not hurt.