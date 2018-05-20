Police to Temporarily Close Reno Intersection for Fatal Crash In - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police to Temporarily Close Reno Intersection for Fatal Crash Investigation

Reno Police say they will intermittently close the intersection of Terminal Way and Vassar Street on Tuesday to conduct a thorough investigation after a recent fatal crash. 

The closures will happen between 9:30 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. 

Police say a man accused of hitting a woman after driving away from the scene of that crash now faces additional charges for causing her death.

28-year-old Cody Douglas is now charged with reckless driving causing death. He was facing with a variety of charges including running a red light and not stopping an accident.

Police say he hit 30-year-old Jessica Ogden's car at Vassar and Terminal on may 20th - after fleeing a crash on I-580. She died on May 30th.

A pregnant female, who was a passenger in Douglas' car was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Three young children also in the car were not hurt.

