Douglas Deputies Identity Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Douglas County deputies have identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night.

Deputies say 77-year-old Jimmy Alan Moss of Yerington died on scene, after the 9:30 p.m. incident.

They say Moss, who was drunk made threats to "kill the police" so they tried to get Moss to leave the residence. Instead they say he sped away in a car hitting a deputy. Authorities say the deputies fired their weapons at Moss as he struck one deputy with his car and ran over another. Moss died on scene.

Deputies say they originally were called to a domestic dispute on Shadow Lane near Indian Hills. The caller was the suspect's girlfriend who fled to a neighbor's home to call 9-1-1, where she told dispatchers he beat her, had a gun and was making threats.

Undersheriff Paul Howell says, "It was reported to officers from emergency dispatchers that the suspect had told his girlfriend that he was going to kill police or shoot police if she called them."

The officer who was run over was transported to Carson Valley Medical Center. He was released from the hospital and is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries to his leg. The officer who was struck is getting treatment for cuts and bruises.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

One Sergeant and three deputy sheriffs have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Division of Investigation are conducting the investigation. That is expected to last about six to eight months, so the DCSO is adjusting their current staff's schedules to temporarily fill those positions.

The DCSO will also be doing its own internal investigation. They say Moss had a history of violence and was known by law enforcement in Lyon County, including Yerington P.D.