Reno 1868 FC Draws with Seattle - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Draws with Seattle

Posted: Updated:

Reno 1868 FC continued its undefeated streak Saturday night with a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC 2 at Greater Nevada Field.

In front of a crowd of 5,759 people, Reno showed the entire Northern Nevada area why it’s one of the premier teams in United Soccer League.

In what was defensive stalemate for a majority of the match, both teams entered halftime tied up at 0-0. Reno’s pressure eventually broke through in the 61st minute as the club worked a ball along the far sideline, opening up a pass from Sparks native Kevin Partida to forward Jerry van Ewijk who made it 1-0.

The goal was van Ewijk’s fourth goal in two matches (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup included) and Partida’s first assist as a pro soccer player.

Reno’s lead was short-lived as Seattle’s David Estrada headed in a ball from Jesse Daley to tie it up at 1-1 in the 71st minute. Reno did have its chances late failing to convert on two more shots on target. In total, Reno finished with 14 total shots.

Despite dominating possession (60 percent), Seattle could not crack through either as Reno remained undefeated (one win, two draws) in the all-time series against Sounders 2.

Reno now welcomes Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Reno defeated Sacramento last Saturday in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over the club’s oldest rival.

Kickoff for that match is slated for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

RENO 1868 FC STARTING XI

GK (18) JT Marcinkowski, D (16) Brent Richards, D (6) Thomas Janjigian, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (4) Jordan Murrell, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (84) Seth Casiple, M (21) Paul Marie, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, F (12) Danny Musovski, F (29) Antoine Hoppenot

SUBS: GK (35) Kyle Ihn, D (23) Brenton Griffiths, D (11) Duke Lacroix, F (28) Mo Thiaw, F (99) Brian Brown, M (22) Jerry van Ewijk, M (8) Guy Abend

Captain for Reno 1868 FC: Jordan Murrell

Reno 1868 FC Substitutions: 46’ Antoine Hoppenot out…Jerry van Ewijk in, 46’ Danny Musovski out…Brian Brown in, 74’ Lindo Mfeka out…Mo Thiaw in

Goals: 60’ Jerry van Ewijk - Right Foot - Outside the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Kevin Partida

SEATTLE STARTING XI

GK (25) Calle Brown, D (36) Denso Ulysse, D (58) Sakari Carter, D (77) Francisco Narbon, 90 (D) Waylon Francis, M (88) Ray Saari, M (19) Harry Shipp, 74 (M) David Estrada, 37 (F) Shandon Hopeau, 27 (F) Lamar Neagle, 31 (F) Nick Hinds

SUBS: 62(GK) Conrad Lee, 34 (M) Ibrahim Usamn, 89 (M) Jesse Daley, 71 (F) David Olsen, 99 (F) Felix Chenkam

Captain for Seattle Sounders 2: 88 Ray Saari

Seattle Sounders 2 Substitutions: 60’ Lamar Neagle out…Felix Chenkam in, 67’ Harry Shipp out… Jesse Daley in, 90’ Sakari Carter out… David Olsen in

Goals: 71’ David Estrada - Header - Centre of the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Jesse Daley

Reno 1868 FC Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.