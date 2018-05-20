Reno 1868 FC Draws with Seattle

Reno 1868 FC continued its undefeated streak Saturday night with a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC 2 at Greater Nevada Field.

In front of a crowd of 5,759 people, Reno showed the entire Northern Nevada area why it’s one of the premier teams in United Soccer League.

In what was defensive stalemate for a majority of the match, both teams entered halftime tied up at 0-0. Reno’s pressure eventually broke through in the 61st minute as the club worked a ball along the far sideline, opening up a pass from Sparks native Kevin Partida to forward Jerry van Ewijk who made it 1-0.

The goal was van Ewijk’s fourth goal in two matches (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup included) and Partida’s first assist as a pro soccer player.

Reno’s lead was short-lived as Seattle’s David Estrada headed in a ball from Jesse Daley to tie it up at 1-1 in the 71st minute. Reno did have its chances late failing to convert on two more shots on target. In total, Reno finished with 14 total shots.

Despite dominating possession (60 percent), Seattle could not crack through either as Reno remained undefeated (one win, two draws) in the all-time series against Sounders 2.

Reno now welcomes Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Reno defeated Sacramento last Saturday in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over the club’s oldest rival.

Kickoff for that match is slated for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

RENO 1868 FC STARTING XI

GK (18) JT Marcinkowski, D (16) Brent Richards, D (6) Thomas Janjigian, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (4) Jordan Murrell, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (84) Seth Casiple, M (21) Paul Marie, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, F (12) Danny Musovski, F (29) Antoine Hoppenot

SUBS: GK (35) Kyle Ihn, D (23) Brenton Griffiths, D (11) Duke Lacroix, F (28) Mo Thiaw, F (99) Brian Brown, M (22) Jerry van Ewijk, M (8) Guy Abend

Captain for Reno 1868 FC: Jordan Murrell

Reno 1868 FC Substitutions: 46’ Antoine Hoppenot out…Jerry van Ewijk in, 46’ Danny Musovski out…Brian Brown in, 74’ Lindo Mfeka out…Mo Thiaw in

Goals: 60’ Jerry van Ewijk - Right Foot - Outside the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Kevin Partida

SEATTLE STARTING XI

GK (25) Calle Brown, D (36) Denso Ulysse, D (58) Sakari Carter, D (77) Francisco Narbon, 90 (D) Waylon Francis, M (88) Ray Saari, M (19) Harry Shipp, 74 (M) David Estrada, 37 (F) Shandon Hopeau, 27 (F) Lamar Neagle, 31 (F) Nick Hinds

SUBS: 62(GK) Conrad Lee, 34 (M) Ibrahim Usamn, 89 (M) Jesse Daley, 71 (F) David Olsen, 99 (F) Felix Chenkam

Captain for Seattle Sounders 2: 88 Ray Saari

Seattle Sounders 2 Substitutions: 60’ Lamar Neagle out…Felix Chenkam in, 67’ Harry Shipp out… Jesse Daley in, 90’ Sakari Carter out… David Olsen in

Goals: 71’ David Estrada - Header - Centre of the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Jesse Daley

