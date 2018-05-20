Nevada Baseball Closes Regular Season with Win

The University of Nevada (29-22, 20-9 MW) baseball team won a slugfest 12-10 over San Diego State (36-19, 18-12 MW) on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park. The Wolf Pack won the Mountain West series 2-1 and improved to 18-4 at home and 13-2 in conference home games.

Overall the Pack is now 29-22 and finished 20-9 in conference play to win the 2018 MW regular season championship. SDSU finished second, going 36-19 overall and 18-12 in the MW. Nevada plays UNLV (34-21, 15-15 MW) on Thursday in the MW Tournament being hosted by San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium, May 24-27. The tournament is double elimination with the winner earning the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

For the second day in a row the Pack bats collected double figure hits and scored double figure runs after a 13-3 victory on Friday. Saturday Nevada scored a run on a Grant Fennell ground out in the bottom of the first inning but SDSU held a 3-1 lead after a three-run top of the second. Dean Nevarez hit a two-run homer as part of the inning for the Aztecs.

A five-run third inning gave the Pack a lead they would not relinquish. Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run of the inning and Fennell’s ground out scored another. Dillan Shrum’s RBI single put the Pack up 4-3 and an SDSU error allowed the final two runs of the inning to score.

SDSU scored a single run in the top of the fourth but Nevada put another crooked number on the scoreboard, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-4. Mike Echavia singled home one run and Shrum’s double plated two more.

Both teams scored twice in the seventh inning with Nevada’s coming on Tyler Bosetti’s first collegiate home run. The Aztecs scored four runs in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game 11-10. Three of the runs were unearned after a dropped fly ball in right field by Echavia. The Pack got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth after Daniel Perry doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Krzmarzick and scored on Fennell’s third RBI of the day, a sacrifice fly that was Nevada’s 12th run of the game.

Pack closer Keone Cabinian earned his ninth save of the season retiring all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning. The nine saves is tied for the fifth best season in school history. Ryan Anderson (3-1) earned the win allowing two runs in 2.1 innings on the mound. Justin Goosen-Brown (5-3) suffered the loss allowing six runs, four earned on eight hits in 2.1 innings.

Perry (3-for-5,3R) tied his season-high with a game-high three hits and scored three runs. Krzmarzick (2-for-3,R,RBI), Echavia (2-for-5,R,RBI), Shrum (2-for-4,R,3RBI), and Bosetti (2-for-4,R,2RBI,HR) had two hits each as the team totaled 13 in the game. Fennell and Shrum each drove in a game-high three runs. David Hensley (2-for-3,R,2RBI) and Nevaraz (2-for-5,2R,2RBI) led the SDSU offense with two hits and two RBI.

Notes:

Nevada, earned the top seed in the MW Tournament and will play UNLV at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The MW Tournament being hosted by San Diego State, May 24-27 at Tony Gywnn Stadium.

Seniors Grant Fennell, Cole Krzmarzick, Austin Dick, Chase Grant, Mike Echavia, Matt Young, Mark Nowaczewski, and Keone Cabinian were honored Saturdat on Senior Day.

Cabinian earned his ninth save of the season which is tied for the fifth best season in school history.

Nevada improved to 18-4 at home and 13-2 in MW home games.

The Pack won eight-of-10 MW series this season.

Michael Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 31 games.

Fennell has reached base in the last 30 games.

Shrum has reached base in the last 17 games.

Nevada Press Release