Preparing for the Worst, A Two-Way Street

Nevada and California held a bi-state evacuation drill in North Lake Tahoe Saturday as a way to prepare for large-scale emergencies. The main challenge of the drill, a mock fire that begins in California and spreads to Nevada.

"We've always said that wildfires have known no boundaries," Chief Ryan Sommers, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, says. "So with that scenario we need to work under the same type of idea."

The idea is to get better acquainted with neighboring departments and work out some of the kinks before an emergency hits. Sommers says the two biggest troubles early on were how to categorize a fire based on size, need, and communication.

Fire Chief for North Tahoe Fire Protection District, Michael Schwartz, says he's used to working with NLTFPD across the border, but not everyone is used to out of state partnerships.

"Even though we work every single day with our partners across the line because we're stateline border units," Schwartz says. "When the incident is bigger and people come from outside the area, communication gets that much more complicated."

Several hundred first responders participated in the drill. As a part of the drill, Washoe County Search and Rescue went door to door alerting people of the drill, and "evacuees" went down to Tahoe Biltmore where the command station was set up, and booths were set up to help educate people on how to prepare.

Michael Gallagher is an Incline Village resident and participated in the previous, smaller bi-state drill at Diamond Peak. He says it's tough when you can only take so much.

"It's always hard to decide what to take to take pictures or what have you," Gallagher says. "But mainly that should all be determined in advance."

Chief Sommers agrees. He says people should have a checklist of all the items they plan to take. He also says planning logistics is just as important, if not more so.

"[That includes] where you would meet, how you would communicate," Sommers says. "Because in this situation you cannot rely on cell phones."

As a resident Gallagher says it's important to do what you can to prepare your family, but also your property. He says to help out the firefighters and make sure you clear fuels around your home and create whatever buffer place you can. He does it as he continues to see the effort first responders put in so they're as prepared as can be.

"North shore we worry about it all the time," Gallagher says, speaking of wildfires. "My neighbors and I are very concerned. We think this type of an event is terrific. We commend all the public entities and private and volunteer groups that are here."