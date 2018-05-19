Single Vehicle Rollover Crash Blocks Left Lane of US 395 Between - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Single Vehicle Rollover Crash Blocks Left Lane of US 395 Between Red Rock and Cold Springs

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a single vehicle rollover crash on US-395 between Red Rock and Cold Springs. They say the vehicle crossed from the southbound side onto the northbound inside shoulder.

Currently, the northbound left hand lane is blocked for emergency personnel. They are reporting non life threatening injuries.

