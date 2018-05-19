Mother Needs Public's Help in Finding her Missing Daughter

Have you seen this child? Sandra Deleon, mother of Gianna Romero who's been missing since May 10th is asking for your help in finding her daughter.

Here is some information on Gianna:

DOB: 09/21/2001, Current Age: 15

Sex: Female, Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown, Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'5", Weight: 140 lbs

Sandra Deleon says Gianna wears glasses and could be carrying a black backpack with white letters that read "VANS." She says she was last seen at Hug High School on Friday, May 11th.

If you have seen Gianna or have any information on where she might be, you're urged to contact Reno Police at (775) 334-2121.