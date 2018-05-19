Mother Needs Public's Help in Finding her Missing Daughter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mother Needs Public's Help in Finding her Missing Daughter

Posted: Updated:

Have you seen this child? Sandra Deleon, mother of Gianna Romero who's been missing since May 10th is asking for your help in finding her daughter. 

Here is some information on Gianna:

DOB: 09/21/2001, Current Age: 15

Sex: Female, Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown, Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'5", Weight: 140 lbs

Sandra Deleon says Gianna wears glasses and could be carrying a black backpack with white letters that read "VANS." She says she was last seen at Hug High School on Friday, May 11th. 

If you have seen Gianna or have any information on where she might be, you're urged to contact Reno Police at (775) 334-2121.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.