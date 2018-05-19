10-year-old Boy Transported After Fall in Wadsworth

On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to the fall of a 10-year-old boy who was free climbing on rocks in Wadsworth.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they, along with Pyramid Lake Fire and North Lyon County responded.

Pyramid Lake Fire responded just after 10 a.m. to an area behind the Stamp Mill subdivision of Wadsworth. They say the boy fell about 20 feet. The boy is being transported to Renown for precautionary purposes, but is reported to be okay.