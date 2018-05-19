10-year-old Boy Transported After Fall in Wadsworth - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

10-year-old Boy Transported After Fall in Wadsworth

Posted: Updated:

On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to the fall of a 10-year-old boy who was free climbing on rocks in Wadsworth.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they, along with Pyramid Lake Fire and North Lyon County responded.

Pyramid Lake Fire responded just after 10 a.m. to an area behind the Stamp Mill subdivision of Wadsworth. They say the boy fell about 20 feet. The boy is being transported to Renown for precautionary purposes, but is reported to be okay. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.