Multiple Agencies Host Community Evacuation Drill

On Saturday, multiple agencies are coming together to perform a community evacuation drill. Those agencies include the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Emergency Management, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, IVGID, Placer County and others.

The "Bi-State Evacuation Drill" will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19th.

This drill is particularly special in that it is the first time in the nation, that drones will be working with emergency aircraft in the same airspace on a real scenario. This exercise will affect about 1,100 residents in Incline Village/Crystal Bay, and Kings Beach/Brockway Springs who have registered their landline or cell phones with their respective regional notification systems.

The over 1,000 residents will be asked to voluntarily evacuate to the Tahoe Biltmore Hotel in Crystal Bay where they will be greeted with free barbecue, free pet microchipping, information booths, and a $500 slot tourney courtesy of the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino. Helicopters will be performing water drops in the area, and agencies will have various pieces of fire apparatus staged in Crystal Bay, as well.

This is a great opportunity for both fire districts to exercise cooperative local and state agreements as well as an opportunity for residents of both districts to gain knowledge of how an evacuation is activated, operationalized and communicated.



You can visit www.nltfpd.net and www.ntfire.net for a map of the affected areas and links to sign up for Placer Alert and Washoe County Code Red Emergency Alert.