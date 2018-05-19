Washoe County Sheriff's Introduces New K-9 Saturday

Bartley Ranch Regional Park is all set up and ready to go for Saturday’s Barks & Badges event.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office invites the public to attend the event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a variety of activities, including the introduction of their new K9, Boomer.

There will also be K9 demonstrations, Washoe Sheriff's displays, NDOW bear dogs, vendors and more.